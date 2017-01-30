Phil Shiner tribunal absence an attem...

Phil Shiner tribunal absence an attempt to avoid full hearing, watchdog claims

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Keighleynews.co.uk

Phil Shiner asked for a tribunal to be adjourned on the basis that he was not well enough and did not have the money to instruct a defence A human rights lawyer accused of drumming up false claims against British soldiers during the Iraq War failed to attend his tribunal hearing in an attempt to "avoid" the case being heard more fully, the solicitors' watchdog has claimed. Phil Shiner, a solicitor who worked for the now-defunct Public Interest Lawyers , sent the tribunal in central London a letter asking for the case to be adjourned on the basis that he was not well enough, and that he did not have the money to instruct a defence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 9 min swampmudd 271
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 17 min Barmsweb 107
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 52 min EOKA 509,797
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... 1 hr Brexit 1
News H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr... 1 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... 1 hr The Macadamia Nut 16
News Canada's relationship with Trump's America: Har... 3 hr values eh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,874 • Total comments across all topics: 278,417,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC