Phil Shiner tribunal absence an attempt to avoid full hearing, watchdog claims

Phil Shiner asked for a tribunal to be adjourned on the basis that he was not well enough and did not have the money to instruct a defence A human rights lawyer accused of drumming up false claims against British soldiers during the Iraq War failed to attend his tribunal hearing in an attempt to "avoid" the case being heard more fully, the solicitors' watchdog has claimed. Phil Shiner, a solicitor who worked for the now-defunct Public Interest Lawyers , sent the tribunal in central London a letter asking for the case to be adjourned on the basis that he was not well enough, and that he did not have the money to instruct a defence.

