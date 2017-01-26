Peter Wood was found guilty of mansla...

Peter Wood was found guilty of manslaughter at Bristol Crown Court

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ealing Times

A haulage boss and a mechanic have been jailed after a 32-tonne tipper truck careered down a hill and killed four people, including a four-year-old girl. Mitzi Steady died and her grandmother, Margaret Rogers, suffered serious injuries when they were hit by the poorly maintained lorry after its brakes failed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 7 min Cordwainer Trout 62
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 18 min Faith Michigan 509,034
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) 1 hr Marie 20,093
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr Tm Cln 5,358
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... 1 hr Your friend 49
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 2 hr Acts of War is a ... 459
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 3 hr WelbyMD 36
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,366 • Total comments across all topics: 278,321,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC