Paul Nuttall set to be Ukip candidate for Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall looks set to be the party's candidate to fight the crucial Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election. A Ukip source confirmed Mr Nuttall has "thrown his hat into the ring" and will participate in a local hustings event alongside other nominees on Friday before the candidate is confirmed on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|31 min
|EOKA
|508,128
|In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra...
|57 min
|Responsibility
|29
|Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World...
|1 hr
|Real threat is fa...
|13
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Hungarian 101
|1,273
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|6
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|3 hr
|kiss that Trump azz
|40
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|Princess Teesha
|402
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC