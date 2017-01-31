Paul Nuttall is looking to gain a place in parliament at his fifth attempt
Nominations for candidates standing in two key by-election battlegrounds have closed, as Labour look to hold off challenges in both seats. In Stoke-on-Trent Central in the West Midlands, Labour's Gareth Snell will hope to retain a constituency the party has held since its creation in 1950 and where it holds a majority of 5,179.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|19 min
|uyan
|509,961
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,574
|Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ...
|1 hr
|AussieBobby
|7
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Tango2878
|35,881
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,389
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|3 hr
|Bakuteh
|30
|Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers
|3 hr
|Moans3712
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC