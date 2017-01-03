Panorama probe identifies 'man behind...

Panorama probe identifies 'man behind Tunisia beach massacre'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Wimbledon Guardian

A man accused of being the ringleader of a terror attack in Tunisia that left 30 Britons dead has been identified by a BBC Panorama investigation, the programme said. Chamseddine al-Sandi was named in confessions by suspects arrested in connection with the atrocity in June 2015 as being the mastermind behind the beach attack, the BBC reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 22 min LIbEralS 35,783
News School bus cancellations pile up around GTA as ... 28 min Icy rain coming 2 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 29 min Pharaon 507,470
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 32 min Pieces of a Man 26
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 39 min Lu yg menderita jing 1,056
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... 1 hr Strong Wakamoto 19
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 1 hr Strong Wakamoto 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,010 • Total comments across all topics: 277,774,470

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC