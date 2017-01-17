Pair face child cruelty sentencing over girl's death
Two drug dealers who allowed a four-year-old girl to eat drugs, including diazepam, heroin, methadone and ketamine for up to six months before her death will be sentenced later for child cruelty. Hull Crown Court has heard how Michala Pyke fed her daughter, Poppy Widdison, sedatives because she was an "inconvenience" to her relationship with John Rytting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cotswold Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 min
|Syriana
|507,967
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|42 min
|truth
|7,994
|Trump uncertainty may be 'golden moment' for Ca...
|48 min
|citizen
|1
|B.C.-Kinder Morgan revenue-sharing deal tears C...
|49 min
|citizen
|2
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|55 min
|Negro please
|382
|Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World...
|1 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|6
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|1 hr
|Rashid
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC