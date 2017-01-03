Oxfordshire shivers in temperatures c...

Oxfordshire shivers in temperatures colder than Arctic Circle

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for drivers in London and south-east England for ice. It said freezing temperatures overnight, coupled with showers in some areas, could lead to "difficult driving conditions on untreated surfaces, and slippery conditions on pavements and cycle paths are possible".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 11 min Just a guy 507,190
News Kosovo calls on France to release its ex-premie... 20 min svrbisatanci 3
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 23 min USAUSAUSA 35,759
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration 36 min Randy Rand 9
News Ukraine ports to set record for grain handling 1 hr Nazi Loving Cana... 3
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap 1 hr Rambir Malhotra 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 2 hr Itstartswithaz 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,991 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,920

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC