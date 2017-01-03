Ottawa, province give grants of $42M each to Honda for Ontario plant
The federal and Ontario governments are each providing Honda Canada with grants of up to $41.8 million for upgrades and research and development at its operations in Alliston, Ont. The government money, along with up to $408.3 million from Honda itself, will go toward vehicle-assembly technology, as well as the design and construction of a new paint shop that is expected to cut greenhouse gas emissions nearly in half.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|1 min
|Listen
|106
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 min
|Hungarian 101
|1,077
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|55 min
|Tm Cln
|5,143
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Jawab tai
|1,050
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|1 hr
|Beeyotch Lastcall
|5
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Faith Michigan
|507,452
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|2 hr
|Common Language
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC