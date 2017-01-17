Obama defends Chelsea Manning release
President Barack Obama says he felt comfortable commuting the sentence of Chelsea Manning, the former U.S. military intelligence analyst who was responsible for a 2010 leak of classified materials. BARACK Obama has covered a range of topics in his final press conference as US President, defending the release of Chelsea Manning, speaking of his family's disappointment at Donald Trump's rise to The White House and touching on his hopes and plans for the future.
