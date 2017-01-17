Notting Hill Carnival risks 'Hillsborough-scale tragedy', warn police
A report published by the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee states the event has reached a "tipping point" and needs to be re-examined to ensure it remains safe. With more than a million visitors packing the streets during the west London event, one of the main risks is overcrowding, made worse by attendance figures and its location, the report claims.
