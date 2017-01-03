North braced for snap election after ...

North braced for snap election after resignation of Martin McGuinness

1 hr ago Read more: BreakingNews.ie

The British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland will address MPs today after Mr McGuinness's resignation caused the power-sharing agreement to descend into crisis. James Brokenshire will update the British House of Commons after the Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister resigned in protest at the Democratic Unionists' handling of a botched green energy scheme.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 35,169 • Total comments across all topics: 277,768,870

