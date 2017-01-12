News Obama making changes to Cuban im...

News Obama making changes to Cuban immigration policy

President Barack Obama is ending a longstanding immigration policy that allows any Cuban who makes it to U.S. soil to stay and become a legal resident, a senior administration official said Thursday. The repeal of the "wet foot, dry foot" policy is effective immediately, according the official.

