NewLeaf president says flights cancelled after competitor copied plan
Discount air carrier NewLeaf Travel says it is cancelling plans to offer flights between Alberta and the Phoenix-Mesa airport in Arizona this year because another airline copied the idea. Jim Young, president and CEO of the Winnipeg-based company, made the announcement Tuesday on the company's Facebook page.
