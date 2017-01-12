NATO without U.S. means Canada will h...

NATO without U.S. means Canada will have to do more, says committee chair

The head of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee says Canada will have to contribute more to NATO if the U.S. follows through on president-elect Donald Trump's musings on withdrawing from the alliance. Liberal MP Bob Nault cautions that Canada and its NATO partners need to see how U.S. foreign policy formally takes shape after Trump's Friday inauguration.

