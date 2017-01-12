Murder accused tried to destroy evide...

Murder accused tried to destroy evidence with gas explosion, court told

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Wiltshire Times

Widowed mother-of-nine Norma Bell was found in her terraced home in Hartlepool after a fire A penniless thief murdered a widow who had fostered more than 50 children then tried to destroy the evidence in an explosion, a court has heard. Gareth Dack used a cable to strangle Norma Bell, 79, stole a boxed TV and A 60, and repeatedly used her phone to call sex-chat lines, Teesside Crown Court has heard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story 7 min Kizzes7641 52
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 30 min Faith Michigan 507,706
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 44 min Splasher2255 35,809
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr Tm Cln 5,214
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 1 hr Jemz1115 100
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 1 hr Pieces of a Man 37
News November 7, 2016 2 hr Lips5152 67
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,543 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC