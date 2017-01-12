Mother who fed drugs to four-year-old daughter to be sentenced
A mother and her ex-partner who fed her four-year-old daughter sedatives because she was an "inconvenience" to their relationship will be sentenced for child cruelty. Drug dealers Michala Pyke and John Rytting allowed Poppy Widdison to eat drugs, including diazapam, heroin, methadone and ketamine, for up to six months before her death in Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 min
|EOKA
|507,744
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|15 min
|Ize Found
|71,306
|Saudis Seek Up to $50 Billion for First Phase o...
|32 min
|Solarman
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|54 min
|Strahd
|1,206
|EU criticises Trump's Israel embassy idea
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|2
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|George
|5,249
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC