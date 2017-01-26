More
On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an ex... . Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 after two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d...
|11 min
|Lord Byron is cryin
|9
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|14 min
|TRD
|71,330
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|18 min
|Well Well
|223
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|33 min
|Faith Michigan
|509,531
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|39 min
|Ex Con Prostitute
|29
|U.S. told Ukraine to stand down on Crimea (Aug '15)
|42 min
|Ex Con Prostitute
|20
|'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo...
|2 hr
|equation
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC