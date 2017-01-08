Monk critical after setting himself o...

Monk critical after setting himself on fire over sex slavery

8 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

A South Korean Buddhist monk is in critical condition after setting himself on fire to protest the country's settlement with Japan on compensation for wartime sex slaves, officials said Sunday. The 64-year-old monk suffered third-degree burns across his body and serious damage to vital organs.

Chicago, IL

