MH370 search crews return to port after fruitless hunt ends
The ship involved in the recently halted hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 returned to port in Western Australia on Monday, where officials from the countries that funded the fruitless effort gathered to thank them and to defend their decision to end the hunt despite recommendations from investigators that it continue. Transport officials from Australia, Malaysia and China met in the Western Australia state capital of Perth to greet the crew of Fugro Equator, who were ordered to return last week after the countries officially suspended the nearly three-year search for the plane in the Indian Ocean.
