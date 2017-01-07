Mexicans march against gas price hike, little looting
A protest against Mexico's 20-percent gasoline price hike turned violent Saturday after a lone protester drove his truck into a line of police guarding a fuel distribution terminal in Baja California. Largely peaceful protests against the fuel price increases continued elsewhere in Mexico Saturday, and looting seen earlier in the week largely subsided.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|8 min
|Hungarian 101
|1,028
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|46 min
|Sherlock
|507,360
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|52 min
|Ainu
|18
|November 7, 2016
|58 min
|Teddy
|60
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|1 hr
|Rob
|5
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|USAUSAUSA
|35,774
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|2 hr
|Check Your Reality
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC