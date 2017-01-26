Merkel challenger wants 'fairness' pact in German election

The man nominated to lead Germany's centre-left Social Democrats into the country's upcoming election said Sunday that he would ask all parties to agree on a fairness pact, to prevent vitriol of the kind seen during last year's U.S. election campaign. Martin Schulz, a small-town mayor from western Germany who rose to become president of the European Parliament, said he wouldn't shy away from debates with his political opponents, but that fake news about candidates and the use of so-called bots to spread messages on social media need to be stopped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.