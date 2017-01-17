Mayors push Trudeau on housing dollar...

Mayors push Trudeau on housing dollars as step to address opioid crisis

The mayors of Canada's biggest cities are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to unleash more federal resources in order to help municipal governments combat the growing problem of fentanyl overdoses. The opioid crisis is a national emergency that can only be solved with federally co-ordinated national, provincial and municipal efforts, plus additional investment in harm reduction and treatment facilities, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson told a news conference in Ottawa.

