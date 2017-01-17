Man to face court charged with killin...

Man to face court charged with killing two women in seaside town

A man will appear at a court plea hearing charged with killing two women, five years apart, in a seaside resort. Robert Trigg, 52, is accused of murdering his 52-year-old girlfriend Susan Nicholson at a property in Rowlands Road, Worthing, West Sussex, on April 16 2011.

