Man to face court charged with killing two women in seaside town
A man will appear at a court plea hearing charged with killing two women, five years apart, in a seaside resort. Robert Trigg, 52, is accused of murdering his 52-year-old girlfriend Susan Nicholson at a property in Rowlands Road, Worthing, West Sussex, on April 16 2011.
