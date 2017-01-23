Man sought after bus passenger stabbed to death during altercation
The victim, aged in his 30s, was found injured on the upper deck of the bus and died shortly after the attack in Handsworth, Birmingham. Officers are carrying out urgent inquiries to trace the offender, described as a black man, wearing a baseball cap and a padded jacket, after the attack at about 10.40pm on Monday.
