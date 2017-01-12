Man convicted of trafficking women brought back to UK for prison term
A 40-year-old man convicted of trafficking women from the Czech Republic to work in the UK sex industry has been brought back to serve his sentence. Vojtech Paloc was arrested in November last year in Liberec in the Czech Republic under a European Arrest Warrant after leaving the UK before he could stand trial on human trafficking charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mercury.
