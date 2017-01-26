Man admits killing teenage girl who fell in sea by failing to go to her aid
A man has pleaded guilty to killing a 17-year-old girl by failing to go to her aid and watching her drown after she fell into the sea off the Kent coast. Michael Bowditch, 21, was due to stand trial this week after denying he murdered college student Becky Morgan, who was found dead off Broadstairs last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Haringey Independent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|10 min
|George
|5,337
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|16 min
|o see the light
|26
|Thousands march demanding change to Australia D...
|18 min
|Dutch expat
|4
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|37 min
|boot illegal aliens
|42
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|41 min
|Reply
|1,394
|'Armed conflict in middle of Europe averted by ...
|44 min
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra...
|44 min
|Teacher
|148
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC