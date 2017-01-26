Man admits killing teenage girl who f...

Man admits killing teenage girl who fell in sea by failing to go to her aid

Read more: Haringey Independent

A man has pleaded guilty to killing a 17-year-old girl by failing to go to her aid and watching her drown after she fell into the sea off the Kent coast. Michael Bowditch, 21, was due to stand trial this week after denying he murdered college student Becky Morgan, who was found dead off Broadstairs last year.

Chicago, IL

