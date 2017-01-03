Man accused of biting during Hawaii f...

Man accused of biting during Hawaii flight gets probation

Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A man accused of biting a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant during a July flight from American Samoa to Hawaii was sentenced to three years of probation Thursday for interfering with a flight crew. Togia drank alcohol before and during the nonstop flight from Pago Pago to Honolulu, according to his plea agreement.

