Man, 77, has life savings stolen after 'abhorrent' attack by gang of men

A vulnerable pensioner was hit over the head with his coal shovel before having his life savings stolen by a gang of men, police said. The 77-year-old, from Bishop Auckland, County Durham, had gone out in the dark to fetch some coal when the three robbers jumped on him in the "abhorrent attack".

Chicago, IL

