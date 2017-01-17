Man, 77, has life savings stolen after 'abhorrent' attack by gang of men
A vulnerable pensioner was hit over the head with his coal shovel before having his life savings stolen by a gang of men, police said. The 77-year-old, from Bishop Auckland, County Durham, had gone out in the dark to fetch some coal when the three robbers jumped on him in the "abhorrent attack".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|5 min
|White Supremacist
|433
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|8 min
|Faith Michigan
|508,493
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|13 min
|Tm Cln
|5,292
|Churchill bust back in Oval Office
|17 min
|Trump your President
|90
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|25 min
|Listen
|9
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|33 min
|HumanSpirit
|27
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|49 min
|Trump your President
|6,378
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC