Lorenzo Bocchini was jailed at Southwark Crown Court

A gay former professional rugby player who took up a leading role in a Breaking Bad-style "chem sex" drug operation has been jailed for six years Lorenzo Bocchini, 36, was arrested in July after police raided an "Aladdin's cave" flat rented through AirBnB and discovered more than A 180,000 worth of cash and Class A drugs including cocaine, MDMA and crystal meth. His brother Alessandro Bocchini, 45, and Alessandro's wife Justine Bocchini, 33, are both already in prison for supplying drugs commonly used in homosexual sex parties to heighten pleasure, Southwark Crown Court in London heard.

