Lorenzo Bocchini was jailed at Southw...

Lorenzo Bocchini was jailed at Southwark Crown Court

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Richmond and Twickenham Times

A gay former professional rugby player who took up a leading role in a Breaking Bad-style "chem sex" drug operation has been jailed for six years Lorenzo Bocchini, 36, was arrested in July after police raided an "Aladdin's cave" flat rented through AirBnB and discovered more than A 180,000 worth of cash and Class A drugs including cocaine, MDMA and crystal meth. His brother Alessandro Bocchini, 45, and Alessandro's wife Justine Bocchini, 33, are both already in prison for supplying drugs commonly used in homosexual sex parties to heighten pleasure, Southwark Crown Court in London heard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond and Twickenham Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Israel an apartheid state? (Mar '10) 37 min Khan 3,108
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Strahd 991
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr Tm Cln 5,125
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 1 hr Grinder3833 121,912
News President takes part in Christmas ritual, talks... 1 hr Dragan Boskovic 1
News Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma... 1 hr Dragan Boskovic 1
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... 1 hr Old Pom 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,845 • Total comments across all topics: 277,677,670

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC