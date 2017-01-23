The first "very high" pollution alert has been issued for London by mayor Sadiq Khan, under a new system for warning people about poor air quality. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/britain/london-issued-with-first-very-high-pollution-alert-under-new-warning-system-35392046.html The first "very high" pollution alert has been issued for London by mayor Sadiq Khan, under a new system for warning people about poor air quality.

