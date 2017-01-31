List of some terrorism cases in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau branded the Quebec mosque massacre as a terrorist attack, although the accused in the rampage is only facing murder charges. Here are some recent high-profile cases involving terrorism-related offences: Hiva Alizadeh: The Ottawa resident, who wanted to form a terrorist group dedicated to violent jihad in Canada, pleaded guilty to explosives possession with the intent to cause harm as part of a terrorist conspiracy in 2014.
