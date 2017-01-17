Leonne Weeks, who was found dead in Dinnington, near Rotherham
An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of teenager Leonne Weeks, who was found stabbed to death on a path. Shea Peter Heeley is accused of killing the 16-year-old, whose body was found in the village of Dinnington, near Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Monday.
