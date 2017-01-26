Labour's Stoke Central candidate launched Twitter attack on Jeremy Corbyn
The Labour candidate selected to contest the crunch Stoke Central by-election battle claimed Jeremy Corbyn was an "IRA supporting friend of Hamas". Cllr Gareth Snell made the comments on Twitter as the party's leadership contest between Mr Corbyn and Owen Smith was in full swing in July last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chardandilminsternews.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|19 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,415
|November 7, 2016
|1 hr
|Teddy
|111
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|1 hr
|Sarah natindim
|18
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|1 hr
|Justin
|1
|Why Sweden's Ikea is buying a wind farma in Canada
|2 hr
|Atlantic
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|2 hr
|Pacific
|3
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|2 hr
|W1WCR
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC