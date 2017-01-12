Labour facing by-election as MP Trist...

Labour facing by-election as MP Tristram Hunt steps down for V&A director role

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

Tristram Hunt, who is to stand down as MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central to become the director of the V&A musuem One of Labour's most prominent moderates, Tristram Hunt, has announced he is standing down from Parliament to become director of the Victoria & Albert museum in London. The former shadow education secretary's departure will trigger a potentially awkward by-election for Labour in Stoke-on-Trent Central, with immediate speculation that Ukip leader Paul Nuttall may stand in a seat which voted overwhelmingly for Brexit in last year's referendum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 2 min Gila lu jing 1,098
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) 3 min Faheem 1,507
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... 4 min SpongeBob 2
News Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe... 17 min Town got Hush cash 1
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 22 min lol 343
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 38 min uyan 507,713
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr Cassandra_ 5,215
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,181 • Total comments across all topics: 277,895,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC