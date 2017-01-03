Justin Trudeau embarks on campaign-st...

Justin Trudeau embarks on campaign-style tour to reconnect with Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ringing in the new year with a determined effort to re-establish his connection with grassroots Canadians after closing out 2016 amid accusations of kowtowing to wealthy donors at elite Liberal fundraisers. Trudeau is planning to embark on a campaign-style tour, talking to average folks at coffee shops and church basements across the country.

