Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jeru...

Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is 'red line'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this Dec. 28, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is considering plans to restructure and slim down a top U.S. intelligence agency, a person familiar with the discussions said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) 44 min Fair Game 131
News Brittle Kosovo, Serbia Ties Feel Strain over Ex... 1 hr sava 3
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... 1 hr sava 14
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 1 hr Tm Cln 1,027
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr Tm Cln 5,117
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 2 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,211
News At CES, the weird takes center stage 2 hr Dr Wu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,514 • Total comments across all topics: 277,646,590

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC