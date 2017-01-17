John McDonnell denies Labour is prepa...

John McDonnell denies Labour is preparing to lose crunch by-elections

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has denied Labour is preparing to lose a pair of crunch by-elections next month, but insisted the results cannot be judged on past performance. Defeats for Labour in Stoke-on-Trent Central and Copeland on February 23 would be unprecedented in the history of by-elections, which almost never see Opposition parties lose seats during a Government's term in office.

