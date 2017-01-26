Jo Stevens is the first member of Jer...

Jo Stevens is the first member of Jeremy Corbyn's top team to resign over the issue

The Labour leader faces a growing rebellion after imposing a three-line whip requiring his MPs to back the Bill allowing Theresa May to trigger Article 50. Cardiff Central MP Ms Stevens quit as shadow Welsh secretary, becoming the first member of Mr Corbyn's top team to resign over the issue. She follows shadow education minister Tulip Siddiq in quitting, while two whips - supposedly responsible for party discipline - have indicated they will also rebel and risk being sacked.

