Italy arrests siblings accused of huge VIP hacking campaign

15 hrs ago

Police have arrested a brother-and-sister team suspected of conducting an ambitious, years-long campaign of hacking that targeted thousands of accounts belonging to some of the leading political and business figures in Italy. The motive of the sprawling campaign, which carried Masonic overtones, remains a mystery.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 33,662 • Total comments across all topics: 277,808,347

