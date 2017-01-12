Istanbul New Yeara s Eve gunman captured after more than 2 weeks on the run
An unidentified man is subdued, detained during a police operation to capture Reina club attacker, in Istanbul, Turkey, late Monday. Turkish media reports say police have caught the gunman who killed 39 people during New Year's celebrations on an Istanbul nightclub, detained during a police operation.
