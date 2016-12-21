Israeli police question Netanyahu ove...

Israeli police question Netanyahu over corruption allegation

The Gazette

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was grilled by police investigators for over three hours at his official residence Monday night, opening what could be a politically damaging criminal investigation into suspicions that he improperly accepted gifts from wealthy supporters. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, but the involvement of the national fraud squad indicated questions raised about him are considered serious enough to merit an investigation.

Chicago, IL

