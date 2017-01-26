Israeli minister advances plan to tak...

Israeli minister advances plan to take in Syrian war orphans

" Israel's interior minister has approved a plan to take in 100 Syrian children orphaned by the civil war. Barak Seri, a spokesman for Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, confirmed the plan Thursday.

