ISIL claims responsibility in Turkey nightclub attack
The group said Christian revelers were targeted in response to Turkish military operations against ISIL in northern Syria, but most of the dead were foreign tourists from Muslim countries. The claim came after a recent ISIL propaganda video urged attacks on Turkey, which is home to an air base used in the U.S.-led effort against the group in Syria and Iraq.
