ISIL claims responsibility in Turkey ...

ISIL claims responsibility in Turkey nightclub attack

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The group said Christian revelers were targeted in response to Turkish military operations against ISIL in northern Syria, but most of the dead were foreign tourists from Muslim countries. The claim came after a recent ISIL propaganda video urged attacks on Turkey, which is home to an air base used in the U.S.-led effort against the group in Syria and Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 5 min Strong Wakamoto 13
News Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi... 5 min Strong Wakamoto 7
News BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom... 8 min Strong Wakamoto 9
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 20 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 506,969
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 22 min Injudgement 75
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) 27 min bjwalker 15
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 28 min Retribution 74
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,216 • Total comments across all topics: 277,560,875

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC