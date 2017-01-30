Iraqi lawmakers call for ban on Ameri...

Iraqi lawmakers call for ban on Americans after Trump order

Iraq's lawmakers on Monday backed a "reciprocity measure" that would bar Americans from entering Iraq in retaliation for President Donald Trump's banning of Iraqis and citizens of six other majority-Muslim countries from traveling to the United States. But though the deputy parliament speaker said the Iraqi vote is non-binding for the government, it will likely strain Baghdad's relations with Washington amid joint efforts to quash the Islamic State group and retake Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, from the extremists.

