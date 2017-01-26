Iraqi forces discover chemical warfar...

Iraqi forces discover chemical warfare agent in Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

An Iraqi officer says Iraqi forces discovered sulfur mustard, a chemical warfare agent, in Mosul alongside a cache of Russian surface-to-surface missiles. Iraqi special forces Brig.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 8 min reality 116
News Turkish Scientist Mates Sheep With Man: Pictures (Jan '10) 11 min andet1987 12
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 23 min Faith Michigan 509,194
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 48 min TRD 71,327
News Mother's torment: Why my son took his life 1 hr JSERVE 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1,459
News Macedonia warns Serbia to keep out of the name ... 3 hr DaniEl 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,275 • Total comments across all topics: 278,344,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC