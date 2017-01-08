Influential former Iranian leader Raf...

Influential former Iranian leader Rafsanjani dead at age 82

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a wily political survivor and multimillionaire mogul who remained among the ruling elite despite moderate views, died Sunday, state TV reported. He was 82. Iranian media reported he suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized north of Tehran, where doctors performed CPR in vain for nearly an hour and a half before declaring him dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ... 2 min Tll 1
News Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran... 8 min YugeRussianOilSale 4
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 13 min Lions and Tigers ... 507,393
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... 23 min Tll 1
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... 1 hr Hocus Pocus 3
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) 1 hr Cojo 114
News November 7, 2016 1 hr Teddy 63
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,834 • Total comments across all topics: 277,739,280

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC