IMF changes 2017 growth forecast for UK in upward revision

The UK is performing better than had been predicted in the wake of its vote to leave the European Union The International Monetary Fund has lifted UK growth forecasts for 2017 saying better-than-expected economic performance in the wake of the Brexit vote raised prospects for the year ahead. However, a simultaneous downgrade to the IMF's forecast for 2018 is pointing to a slowdown in Britain's productivity.

