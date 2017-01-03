Husband of Briton held in Iran fears ...

Husband of Briton held in Iran fears outcome of appeal

Romsey Advertiser

The husband of a British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Iran has said he is terrified about the possible outcome of his wife's appeal. Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 38, has been sentenced to five years for allegedly plotting to topple the government in Tehran, but details of the charges against her have been kept secret.

Chicago, IL

