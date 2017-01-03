Housekeeper died after wall collapsed following hurricane, inquest told
A housekeeper from the Philippines was killed when a tree brought down by the remnants of Hurricane Gonzalo caused a wall to collapse, an inquest has heard. Teresita Sison, 58, was walking to work along Kensington Road, near Knightsbridge in London, on October 21 2014 when she was trapped by falling masonry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bridgwater Mercury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 min
|Faith Michigan
|507,499
|Underwater archeologist from Sir John Franklin ...
|7 min
|Ship
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|21 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,075
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|59 min
|chugs are still pos
|4
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|John
|24
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|1 hr
|Touch3880
|2
|November 7, 2016
|1 hr
|Plum2662
|64
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC