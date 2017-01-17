Hospital 'takes legal action to evict bed blocker after two years'
A man has been evicted from his hospital bed by court order after he "unnecessarily" refused to leave for more than two years, it has been reported. The patient arrived at the James Paget University Hospital in Norfolk in August 2014 and remained there until this year despite being deemed "fit for discharge", according to the BBC.
