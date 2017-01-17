Hospital 'takes legal action to evict...

Hospital 'takes legal action to evict bed blocker after two years'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Yeovil Express

A man has been evicted from his hospital bed by court order after he "unnecessarily" refused to leave for more than two years, it has been reported. The patient arrived at the James Paget University Hospital in Norfolk in August 2014 and remained there until this year despite being deemed "fit for discharge", according to the BBC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 min Shiam 508,008
News In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra... 13 min Responsibility 10
News Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World... 19 min Gabble Ratchet 10
News Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US 23 min Dee Dee Dee 5
News Russian political elites revel in Trump's inaug... 32 min Ronald 2
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 42 min CCCC 1,264
News At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe 44 min Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,189 • Total comments across all topics: 278,087,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC